 

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in hospital 'but on the mend'

2018-01-23 21:37
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (GCIS)

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

ANC 'pilgrimage' aims to reconnect with stalwarts and community

2018-01-16 12:44

Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela received a visit from the ANC top six on Monday evening at her home in Orlando, Soweto. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says her knowledge of the ANC through its struggle places her as a repository of knowledge. WATCH

Cape Town – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg a few days ago but is on the mend, a Mandela family spokesperson said on Tuesday evening.

She was booked into the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday, said the Mandela family spokesperson Victor Dlamini.

"Prior to going to the clinic, she was uncomfortable and complaining of loss of appetite and one of her legs was painful," he said.

Dlamini said upon admission, it was discovered that Madikizela-Mandela had an infection that had affected her kidneys.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

Dlamini said she is likely to spend around a week in the hospital.

"She is constantly surrounded by family and is in high spirits. The family will keep the public informed of any developments."

Read more on:    winnie madikizela mandela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hitmen, an affair and a fake robbery: How ANC councillor allegedly masterminded her soldier husband's murder

2018-01-23 21:15

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
State capture probe: People of SA deserve proper investigation
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 23 2018-01-23 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 