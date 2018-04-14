 

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela laid to rest

2018-04-14 19:52

Jan Gerber

A mourner is seen carrying a portrait of fallen icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, on Saturday, during her funeral. (Jan Borman, News24)

A mourner is seen carrying a portrait of fallen icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, on Saturday, during her funeral. (Jan Borman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Shortly before 17:00 on Saturday, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela reached her final earthly destination as her coffin was lowered into the grave next to that of her great-granddaughter in Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery.

Her daughters Zenani Mandela-Dlamini and Zindzi Mandela each put a bouquet of white flowers on the coffin after it was lowered.

During the ceremony they sat next to each other, flanked by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza.

The private ceremony was attended by family, dignitaries and struggle comrades. Several prayers were said. A military bugle player sounded The Last Post and the Reveille.  

READ: Political battles play out at funeral of the 'mother of the nation'

General Thanduxolo Mandela said a word of thanks on behalf of the family. He also thanked everyone who attended the service in Orlando Stadium, specifically the community of Soweto, which Madikizela-Mandela was a part of.

He said the family felt honoured by the heads of state - Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of Congo, and Namibian president Hage Geingob – who attended the service and delivered speeches.

After the completion of the official state funeral service – which included speeches by Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema and Mandela-Dlamini in the Orlando Stadium, the casket was loaded into the hearse, surrounded by sobbing supporters. 

The procession moved to Fourways, where members of the public braved the rain to line the street to catch a glimpse of the hearse. Many have been waiting there for hours, singing struggle songs. Most of the women wore doeks.

The crowd outside the cemetery cheered and ululated as the military personnel arrived at the cemetery. This reached a crescendo as the procession, led by police motorcycles, arrived.


Read more on:    winnie madikizela-mandela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Political battles play out at funeral of the 'mother of the nation'

2018-04-14 18:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa vows to visit Marikana widows
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 10:53 AM
Road name: R44

Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 13 2018-04-13 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 