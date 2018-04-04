Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be buried at same Fourways cemetery as great-granddaughter

Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be buried at
the same cemetery as her great-granddaughter, Zenani Zanethemba Nomasonto
Mandela.
Close relatives have told News24 that her family's wishes
were that she be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park, north of Sandton. This
is where Zenani was buried in 2010.
Zenani was 13 when she was killed in a car accident in the
early hours of June 11, 2010, after attending the FIFA World Cup kick-off
concert at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
She was the grandchild of Madikizela-Mandela's oldest
daughter, Zindzi.
At the time, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said
Madikizela-Mandela was so devastated upon hearing the news that she was briefly
taken to hospital and treated for shock.
Madikizela-Mandela was exceptionally close to Zenani's
mother Zoleka, who earlier shared photos of their last moments together,
attending a Good Friday church service.
SEE: Zoleka Mandela's heartrending last pics of grandmother
Winnie
Qunu burial rumour
Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday afternoon at the age of 81
after a prolonged illness.
A government official told News24 that there were concerns
that her wish was to be buried at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto. The liberation
stalwart has lived in the world-famous township for most of her adult life,
except when she was banished to rural Brandfort in the Free State by the
apartheid regime. She always proclaimed that she wanted to be among "her
people".
On Tuesday, Themba Matanzima, speaking on behalf of the
family, confirmed that the funeral would be held in Johannesburg to quell
reports that the abaThembu clan wanted Madikizela-Mandela buried in Qunu, the
birthplace of her former husband, former president Nelson Mandela.
Madikizela-Mandela was married to Mandela for 38 years.
SEE: Madikizela-Mandela to be buried in Fourways - family
The SABC reported that the abaThembu clan had said it was
ready to bury Madikizela-Mandela in Qunu. The public broadcaster quoted Prince
Sganeko Dalindyebo as saying: "We feel that, as the kingdom, Mama Winnie
Madikizela-Mandela should be brought back home to Qunu, where she can rest in
peace.
"This home is supposed to play a leading role in the
preparations and in the mourning of one of our own, particularly of the stature
of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela."
READ: Madikizela-Mandela dies with Qunu land ownership not
fully settled
Category 1 special official funeral
The final decision on her burial site had been left to her
daughters, the government official said.
On Tuesday, the family and government officials led by
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane were locked in meetings at her home
in Soweto to arrange the official funeral, planned for April 14.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the
woman affectionately known as the Mother of the Nation would be given a
category 1 special official funeral. It entails elements of military ceremonial
honours and is declared for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically
designated by the president in line with the Presidency's state, official and
provincial official funeral policy.
The Presidency announced that an official memorial service
for Madikizela-Mandela would take place at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in
Soweto on April 11, and the special official funeral proceedings would be held
at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, on April 14.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe announced that the ANC would
observe a day of mourning on April 9.