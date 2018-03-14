 

Winnie Rust killers sentenced to life for her murder

2018-03-14 11:26
Nigel and Johannes Plaatjies appearing for final arguments ahead of sentencing for the murder of writer Winnie Rust. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Cape Town – The two men convicted of the murder of Afrikaans author Winnie Rust were sentenced to life in prison by the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Nigel and Johannes Plaatjies were convicted in December of robbing and murdering Rust in her home in Uitsig, Wellington, on May 11, 2016.

Rust had been paying for Nigel's sports activities and school fees since he was in Grade 7.

The two men were also sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery. 

Nigel was a regular visitor to Rust's home and she had often helped him with his homework, even paying for a tutor when he was struggling with maths.

Nigel's mother Lien had worked for Rust's daughter, and in Rust's home, and the author had known him since he was a little boy.

Nigel admitted to probation officer Katrina Moses that he and his uncle planned the robbery but insisted her murder had never been part of their plan.

The 20-year-old claimed Johannes had asked him to help him so that he could pay his drug debt.

Johannes, however, maintained throughout that he had only participated in "shopping" with Rust's stolen bank card.

