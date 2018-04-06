 

Winnie's role in liberating women honoured in #AllBlackWithADoek

2018-04-06 19:26

Jan Bornman

"Even now, after she died, it still feels like she is still here with us."

These were the words of Nomsa Maaboi, one of dozens of women who had gathered outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's house in Soweto to pay tribute to her, dressed in black and wearing a doek.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81.

On Thursday, the ANC announced it would host an All Black Night for the stalwart, including a "cultural extravaganza" in which the Mother of the Nation would be honoured through music, visual arts and poetry.

'Strength, passion and ferocious fighting spirit'

"The evening is aimed at demonstrating Mama Winnie's indomitable strength, her passion and her ferocious fighting spirit," the ANC said in a statement.

Maaboi, 58, said she had first met the late struggle hero in 1976, when she was a pupil at Naledi High School in Soweto.

"She's been a great woman and did so much for all of us, especially women," Maaboi said.

"I feel like she really suffered. She suffered more than her husband."

Phindile Llale, who brought her two young sons from Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West, said she wanted her children to understand Madikizela-Mandela's power and strength.

"We take our stalwarts for granted. I hope by bringing them here, they will understand her significance," she said.

WATCH: From the archives: Remembering Winnie Mandela's sense of humour

"I came here just to remember her and what she did, especially for women. We took her for granted, and now we must celebrate her life," Llale said.

Khosi Ngubeni-Masondo, an ANC Women's League branch chairperson in Kensington, Johannesburg, said Madikizela-Mandela played a crucial role in the liberation of women.

"I'm here today to support the family and mourn with the family. We lost a hero," she said.

"Winnie pushed to liberate the women of South Africa. They wanted to liberate us as women, but we still have a long way to go. At home, at work, a lot of women must still be liberated," she said.

Many women used social media platforms on Friday to post pictures of themselves dressed in black and wearing doeks, as a way to honour the fallen stalwart for what she had done in the fight for women's rights. 

Read more on:    winnie ­madikizela-mandela

