 

Wishes pour in for Desmond Tutu on his 88th birthday

2019-10-07 14:17

Jenna Etheridge

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. (Roger Bosch, AFP)

Wishes poured in for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who celebrated his 88th birthday on Monday.

The Nobel Laureate, who was born in Klerksdorp, largely retreated from public life over the years but made two rare appearances this year.

In May, the media captured the moment he and his wife Leah cast their special votes at their Milnerton home for the 2019 general elections.

Stooped over and holding a cane, he blew a kiss at journalists, waved and thanked them for coming.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with him and his wife in Cape Town to introduce their son Archie as part of his first official royal engagement.

Tutu's eyes lit up and he cooed over the little one.

Last year, Tutu spent his birthday in a Cape Town hospital after he was admitted for a series of tests.

He has been open about his determination to overcome prostate cancer.

He is also passionate about supporting treatment initiatives for tuberculosis after he had the illness as a child.

The ninth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture will be held in central Cape Town on Monday evening.


3 winners split Daily Lotto loot 2019-10-06 21:26
