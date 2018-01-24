 

With Zuma's job on the line, he might not afford to pay for appeal - UDM, Cope

2018-01-24 13:01

Mahlatse Mahlase

President Jacob Zuma. (GCIS)

President Jacob Zuma. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - With President Jacob Zuma’s job on the line, opposition parties the UDM and Cope are worried that he will not have the money to pay for his state capture court appeal.

The parties have filed a security for costs application, demanding that Zuma pay R1m upfront before the appeal can be heard. 

"The applicant (Zuma) is also facing a real prospect of impeachment and/or removal from office and/or criminal prosecution within the next few weeks or months - each of which may have prospects of severely and adversely affecting his ability to pay his costs liabilities in the likely event of the application for leave to appeal and/or appeal itself being unsuccessful," the UDM and Cope state in their papers. 

READ: UDM, Cope want Zuma to pay R1m upfront for state capture appeal

On December 13, a full Bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria unanimously found that Zuma's application to have former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations on alleged state capture reviewed, was ill-advised and reckless.

Zuma lost his application for the review and setting aside of the recommended remedial actions contained in Madonsela's State of Capture report, which also called for Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to choose the judge to head the commission of inquiry into state capture.

He has since appealed the costs order as well as the order regarding the duties of the president to appoint a commission of inquiry. The parties argue that Zuma’s appeal is further "abuse of the process of the court".

While Zuma has appointed a commission of inquiry and complied with the court order, he said in a statement: "I have only appealed the orders to the extent that they set a particular precedent for the Office of the President of the Republic and are indeed deserving of legal certainty.

READ: #StateCapture judgment: 13 blows dealt to Zuma, quote by quote

"The allegations that the state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owners, the people of South Africa, [are] of paramount importance and are therefore deserving of finality and certainty.

"Accordingly, I have decided that, while the issues determined by the order require final determination by higher courts, this matter cannot wait any longer."

The opposition parties said: "The application for leave to appeal is an extension of the reckless conduct identified in the judgment."

Cope and the UDM claim Zuma already owes them R5m for the previous court challenge he lost.  The other respondents in the case are the EFF, DA, Public Protector and Vytjie Mentor. 

UDM and Cope have warned that, if Zuma fails to pay up, they will go to court to stop his appeal.

Read more on:    cope  |  da  |  anc  |  udm  |  eff  |  jacob zuma  |  thuli madonsela  |  state capture inquiry  |  politics  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Students block road at Unisa Durban

2018-01-24 13:01

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
No support from National Government on Western Cape drought crisis - DA
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 23 2018-01-23 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 