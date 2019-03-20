 

'Without us there would be no Zondo commission' - EFF's Dali Mpofu

2019-03-20 12:45

Sesona Ngqakamba

Dali Mpofu, EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu during the launch of the party's election manifesto for the 2019 general elections, at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve. (Picture: Tebogo Letsie/City Press)

Dali Mpofu, EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu during the launch of the party's election manifesto for the 2019 general elections, at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve. (Picture: Tebogo Letsie/City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu has taken to Twitter claiming that there wouldn't be a state capture commission of inquiry if it wasn't for the EFF.

In his tweet, which party leader Julius Malema retweeted, he wrote that South Africans would one day thank the red berets.

"One Day South Africans Will Thank The EFF For Its Relentless Fight Against Corruption & State Capture In The Past 5 Years! Without Us There Would Be No Zondo Commission,The Zuptas & The BOSASA Brigade Would Still Be In Charge (sic)," the tweet stated.

Referring to a BusinessDay report about a home affairs portfolio committee draft report, which found that former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's decision to grant the Gupta family naturalisation was "incorrect", Mpofu said the media would not remind South Africans who initially exposed the Gupta saga. 

On Monday the committee found that Gigaba erred when he granted members of the Gupta family early naturalisation, but did not recommend any sanctions. The committee recommended that the matter be taken to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and that criminal charges be laid against Gupta lieutenant Ashu Chawla and members of the Gupta family "relating to false information submitted in their early naturalisation applications".

READ MORE: Gupta naturalisation 'could amount to state capture'

Mpofu's tweet was not unchallenged. Some Twitter users claimed that the reason the party was able to "expose" such issues was because some of its members were from the ANC. 

"Because EFF comes from the ANC, you were once part of that corruption scheme hence you know everything," user @Makhoshi replied. 

Others took the opportunity to remind Mpofu about other matters the EFF was linked to, such as the VBS scandal.

In 2018, the Daily Maverick published results of an investigation. Malema, the party's deputy president Floyd Shivambu and the party itself were reported to have benefited from the wide-scale looting of the bank. 

The report revealed details of how money allegedly flowed from VBS to a company run by Shivambu's brother, Brian, called Sgameka Trading, and from there to another company called Mahuna Investments, a company linked to Malema.

Read more on:    eff  |  dali mpofu  |  state capture inquiry  |  corruption  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Die Stem sung at music festival in Europe

2019-03-20 11:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Investigating officer testifies in Packham murder trial
Traffic Alerts
3 jackpot winners! Daily Lotto makes it rain 2019-03-19 22:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 