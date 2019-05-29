Tearful mother says rape accused Darren Goddard confessed to touching her son - court hears

A tearful mother on Tuesday told the Pietermaritzburg high court that rape accused Darren Goddard had confessed to her that he had touched her son inappropriately.

It was July 19, 2016 and he was in custody after being arrested following “rumours” that he had raped a boy.

The woman, who is not being named to protect the identity of her son, said that from 2013 up to that day, she and the former school guidance counsellor, who now faces 15 charges including sexual assault and rape, were good friends.

He nurtured and encouraged her son’s love for cycling and the boy used to spend some nights at Goddard’s home.

The friendship continued until after he was arrested. She supported him and took whatever he needed and asked for when she visited him in prison. The woman said Goddard had asked her to find and destroy two CDs and a USB memory stick hidden in a drawer in his house.

Although she found the items, something “inside of me said don’t destroy it. A gut feeling”. The woman handed the items to Goddard’s then attorney.

The friendship soured on July 19 when she met with the school’s headmaster. She didn’t tell the court what was said.

Later that day, she had a long conversation over the telephone with Goddard while he was in prison.

She first questioned him why he had not told her there had been a warrant for his arrest.

“I knew there was more to the story.”

She said Goddard then told her that he had touched her son inappropriately on a few occasions but it was a very long time ago and he was sleeping so he “probably” wouldn’t remember. “I went hysterical ... I was in denial ... I hated him ... I was hurt ... I was completely messed up ...” she said.

He told her that a demon would take over him and that he would brush past little boys inappropriately and get pleasure from it.

“I threatened him. I told him he had ruined my life, my son’s life, my family’s life. Through me believing him, everyone in Pietermaritzburg hated us. We couldn’t go anywhere. We couldn’t do anything and if he had any integrity left in him, he would stop all our pain and suffering and kill himself, and if he didn’t have the courage, I would arrange someone to kill him.”

She also told him if he loved her son as much as he said he did, “he would leave his assets to us so I could get me and my family out of the country so we could try and start a new life”.

She said he told her that she was very emotional and asked her to come and see him the next day to explain his actions. When she visited him in prison, she said he begged her not to take her son away from him. He told her how much he loved the child and her family and how it wasn’t him that did this.

The woman said she told him that he was “dead to all of us” and that she never wanted her son to see him again or for Goddard to have any contact with them.

She said she gave him back all his documents, including a will he had asked her to get him after his arrest. She said Goddard used to write to her and he wanted a will to make sure her son “will always be provided for” as well as his parents. “He said he was going to put my name as a beneficiary to acquire his assets if anything happened, but that his liabilities were higher than his assets so I won’t get anything,” she said.

Her testimony continues.