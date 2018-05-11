Wits student dies after jumping from Braamfontein building

South Point Central student accommodation residence confirmed to DRUM an incident involving a student jumping from one of their buildings.



It’s understood the student, who attended Wits University, jumped from the third floor of Clifton Heights in Braamfontein on Thursday evening.

According to an email issued by Wits to its students, the student passed away just after 21:00.

"The university regrets to announce a Wits student passed away last night just after 9pm, following a fall from a building in Braamfontein. Our deepest condolences are extended to the family and friends of the students and those who knew him well. May he rest in peace," the statement read.

The university also added that the acting dean, student representatives and the SAPS were on the scene as soon as they were alerted and went on to offer counselling services to those who may need it.

Speaking to DRUM, South Point Central’s marketing manager, Nyiko Chauke, confirmed the incident and that the student accommodation group is still investigating the matter.

"We cannot give the details of the incident yet as we are still investigating the matter and since it is still very sensitive, however, we can confirm an incident did take place at our Clifton Heights residence on Thursday night," he said.

In October last year 19-year-old Wits student, Kago Moeng, committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a South Point student residence.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to express their frustrations over the rising number of student suicides.

DRUM has contacted Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela and he said he hadn’t yet been informed of the incident.

More details to follow.