 

Wits students go on hunger strike amid protests over registration, accommodation

2019-02-05 13:37

Sesona Ngqakamba

Wits SRC has embarked on a hunger strike over accomodation and registration (Twitter)

Wits SRC has embarked on a hunger strike over accomodation and registration (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

About 40 security guards are monitoring a number of students taking part in a hunger strike at the University of Witwatersrand. 

Members of the Wits student representative council embarked on the strike at 06:00 on Tuesday at Solomon Mahlangu House.

The strike follows a protest on Monday, where students disrupted classes and demonstrated on campus, calling on the university to listen to their demands relating to accommodation, registration fees and financial exclusion. 

In a statement posted on Twitter, the body said it estimated that over 500 students would have no accommodation while 1 000 would be financially excluded and 3 000 would starve each month.

"It can't be that we turn a blind eye to how institutions of higher learning respond to mass mobilisation of students and exercise of their right to protest. It can't be that we keep silent when students are not registered and homeless. Something must happen," the statement read. 

Among other things, the SRC is demanding that all students who have been granted space by the institution, should be allowed to register, that returning students be assisted with accommodation and that an upfront fee be scrapped for students with household income of less than R600 000.

On Monday, SRC president Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa said they were against the university’s position not to allow students who owed R100 000 or less to register for the 2019 academic year. 

Mbolekwa vowed that they would shut down the institution should it not meet their demands.

READ: Wits SRC vows to shut down main campus over student debt and accommodation

She added that students participating in the strike were being intimidated by the private security guards. 

In an email sent to students, the university said that, as per the council approved concessions for 2019, only students who owed the institution R10 000 or less would be allowed to roll over their debts to the 2019 academic year.

It also stated that there was no closing date for the university’s Hardship Fund, saying it remained committed to fundraising.

Read more on:    wits university  |  johannesburg  |  education  |  student protests  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town nanny 'caught on camera hitting, shaking, strangling and dropping 5-month-old baby'

2019-02-05 13:09

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bosasa still in spotlight at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 2 February Lottery draw 2019-02-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 