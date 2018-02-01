 

Wits university and unions reach wage deal

2018-02-01 06:27

Zoë Postman

Striking Wits workers came to an agreement with university management on Wednesday. (Zoe Postman, GroundUp)

Striking Wits workers came to an agreement with university management on Wednesday. (Zoe Postman, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Wits workers demand 12% salary increase

2018-01-26 12:02

About 500 striking Wits University workers stormed the business school campus on Friday morning demanding a 12% salary increase. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg - The week-long workers’ strike at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has been suspended after management and the workers’ unions reached an agreement on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) represented the workers at the negotiations, according to a GroundUp report.

The strike started last week Tuesday (January 23) when the workers demanded a 12% increase in salaries, but Wits offered 8%.

They also demanded that unions be part of decisions about performance incentives.

On Wednesday, Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba released a statement confirming that workers in lower level positions would receive a 9.2% increase and those in mid-level positions would receive 7.8%. Professional and academic staff would receive a 7% increase.

'Affordability and sustainability'

In a statement on Wednesday, Wits senior communications officer Buhle Zuma said salary increases would be backdated to January 1, 2018.

Xaba also said Wits had agreed to create a task team by April this year to look into lower paid staff members moving up to the midpoint of salary scales.

This means that the lowest earning staff member will earn about R124 000 a year, as opposed to the current R94 000. Unions had demanded a minimum wage of R10 000 per month.

Zuma told GroundUp that the task team would meet on April 8 to assess the "affordability and sustainability" of the minimum wage increase and present these findings to the university council who would deliberate further.

Numsa acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the midpoint salary would bring the lowest paid workers "closer to the goal of achieving a living wage".

"They will earn the same as other workers who fulfil the same job description."

Zuma said most registrations had gone smoothly and classes would start on Monday, February 5.

Read more on:    nehawu  |  wits  |  numsa  |  johannesburg  |  protest action

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Life Esidimeni: I feel personally betrayed, says Motsoaledi

2018-02-01 05:54

Inside News24

 
/News
Cape Town water crisis: 'Dry Bath' to make a comeback?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 31 2018-01-31 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 