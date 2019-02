A 50-year-old man from Sedgefield is expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after allegedly using a hammer to beat his neighbour to death.

According to Algoa FM, police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said 67-year-old Noreen Hampson's body was discovered on Saturday night in front of her house in Marigold Street.

The Cape Times reported the man was arrested shortly after the murder and that he would be charged with malicious damage to property after he allegedly damaged the vehicles of members of the public who first responded to the scene.

According to Netwerk24, his behaviour previously worried neighbours and they complained to the police. They said that he had only received a warning and some of them said they felt unsafe in his presence in the past.

