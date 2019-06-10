 

Woman, 79, fights off panga-wielding man in her home

2019-06-10 17:10

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A panga-wielding man, who broke into a home in Port Elizabeth on Monday morning, got more than he bargained for when an elderly woman got the better of him, Eastern Cape police said.

The woman, 79, who lives alone in her Malabar home, had been sleeping when the man gained access in the early hours by breaking a sliding door, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu on Monday.

She woke up and realised that the man was in her home.

"The woman fought with him and he ran away leaving behind the panga. At this stage it is unknown whether he took anything," said Naidu.

Miraculously, she did not sustain any injuries during the scuffle.

Police are investigating a case of house robbery.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Umlazi protest emanated from disgruntled contract workers – eThekwini municipality

2019-06-10 15:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One player is R249k richer after Sunday's draw 2019-06-09 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 