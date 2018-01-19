 

Woman, 85, hacked to death with axe

2018-01-19 16:42

Mxolisi Mngadi

East London – The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has condemned the "heinous" and "ghastly" murder of an 85-year-old woman who was hacked to death with an axe at Candu village in Dutywa, Eastern Cape.

Silvia Thandiwe Dyasi was attacked by a balaclava-clad man in her home while she was with a relative at about 20:50 on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

"We wish to condemn in the strongest terms possible the heinous, as well as ghastly act, and convey our condolences to the family that lost their loved one in such a gruesome manner in the sanctuary of her home," said Jabu Mahlangu, Sanco spokesperson.

He said no stone should be left unturned in the quest to put the man responsible for Dyasi's murder behind bars.

He called on members of the public to assist police in their investigations.

Died instantly

"The heartless murderer must be arrested before more lives are lost," he stressed.

Captain Jackson Manatha said the woman died instantly after she was hacked with an axe.

"The suspect ran away after murdering the deceased," he said.

Dutywa police are investigating a murder case.

Butterworth cluster commander Brigadier Trevor Mey condemned the murder of "an old defenceless woman".

Manatha urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Patrick Mthwa on 078 594 7850 or Dutywa police on 047 489 1333.

