Woman allegedly assaulted with wine bottle at the same Sandton apartment Karabo Mokoena was killed

A woman was allegedly assaulted with a wine bottle at the plush Sandton Skye apartments in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Ralmed Emergency Medical Services, it responded to a frantic call from what it believed to be security personnel at the building.

"The way the call came in, I knew it was life threatening. We got a call in the early hours of Sunday morning regarding an assault, the security officer could not even speak, you could hear the fear in his voice," Ralmed director Owen Manhire told News24 on Monday.

A video went viral on social media on Monday morning of paramedics attending to the victim. She appears lifeless on the ground, lying on a bloody floor laced with broken glass.

"We arrived to find a woman on the floor, she was bleeding [and] there was wine on the floor. She had injuries to her head, legs, massive swelling on her forehead and cuts on her arms," Manhire said.

He added there were three other women, who were identified as her friends, as well as an unidentified man.

Manhire told News24 that once the injured woman regained consciousness, she said she had been assaulted with a bottle of wine.

"The victim described it as an assault, the friend also said the same thing.

"They told us a bottle was the weapon used. After she got hit with it, I am told that the guys [allegedly] continued like nothing happened. We are told the women in the room are the ones that pushed for medical back-up," he said.

Upon assessment, paramedics believed that due to the nature of the injuries suffered by the victim, it pointed to an assault.

"She had multiple cuts that indicate an assault to me based on our assessment, she had deep sharp cuts therefore the story they told us made sense," Manhire added.

The victim was stabilised and taken to a nearby private hospital for further medical attention.

On Monday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathepelo Peters said no report had been received yet regarding the alleged assault.

News24's multiple attempts to contact the management of Sandton Skye were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

It is the same building where Sandile Mantsoe lived and later disposed of his lover Karabo Mokoena's body on April 28, 2017.

Mantsoe, who was found guilty of killing Mokoena, repeatedly claimed he had disposed of her body after he came home and found that she had committed suicide.

Mokoena's body was burned beyond recognition when police officers found it the next day on an open field near Corlett Drive in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, News24 previously reported.