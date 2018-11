What To Read Next

A woman allegedly involved in the murder of a Cape Town policeman a year ago has been tracked down about 950km away, Western Cape police said on Friday.

Constable Mneli Jobela was found inside his vehicle in Oliver Tambo Drive, Samora Machel, on October 6 last year, said Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut. He had been shot in the back of his head.

Although it was alleged that three people were involved in his murder, only two people were arrested.

A warrant of arrest was issued for the third suspect – a 32-year-old woman.

Police recently issued a notice asking the public for any information about her whereabouts.

Traut confirmed that, thanks to media coverage and information received from the community, the woman had been found.

Members of the Western Cape tracking team arrested her in Mbombo Village, Ntabakulu, in the Eastern Cape at about 18:30 on Thursday.

She is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter