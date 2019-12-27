 

Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend to death

2019-12-27 15:15

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

(iStock)

Limpopo police in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa have arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man believed to be her ex-boyfriend.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"It is alleged that both the deceased and the suspect had an argument at the local liquor outlet and the suspect decided to leave the place and go home. The deceased allegedly followed her and, on arrival, the argument proceeded," Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement on Friday.

It is believed that the man produced a knife in a bid to stab the woman, but that she overpowered and killed him.

Police were notified and arrested the woman.

She will appear in the Namakgale Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder soon.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
/News
