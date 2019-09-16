Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband to death with broken bottle

A young woman appeared in the Bothaville Magistrate Court in the Free Sate on Monday after allegedly stabbing her husband to death with a broken bottle.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, confirmed to News24 that they received a complaint from Kgotsong Informal Settlement regarding someone who had been stabbed and "fell on the ground".

Upon arrival, Thakeng said, eye witnesses pointed out the suspect.

The women allegedly stabbed her husband in the neck and claimed to not know where she discarded the bottle.

It is alleged that an argument broke out between the two, however, it is unclear what started it.



"An argument erupted and apparently the woman grabbed a broken bottle and stabbed her husband," Thakeng said.

The woman was detained by the SAPS and appeared in court on Monday. Her case has been postponed for the bail application. She is currently in police custody.

Further investigation is being carried out by police.