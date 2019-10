A 42-year-old woman will appear in court on Monday after the fatal stabbing of a man 10 years younger than her in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape police said.

Spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on Saturday morning at about 11:45 in Tulip Street, Asherville, Graaff-Reinet.

"The motive behind the murder is not known," said Rawlinson.

The dead man's name was not released as his family had not yet been informed.