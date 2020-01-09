Woman arrested for killing partner, hiding his body under bed

Mpumalanga's police commissioner has urged couples and relatives to seek help to resolve domestic disputes instead of resorting to violence.

The call comes after Carolina woman Anna Mayibila, 36, was arrested for allegedly killing her partner, Petrus Msibi, and hiding his body under a bed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Msibi was last seen alive in November 2019 and that his family reported him missing.

"The astute members of the SAPS (SA Police Service) in Carolina immediately took over the investigation and were also informed that Msibi and Mayibila were always seen together. It is on that backdrop that the police investigation commenced at Mayibila's place of residence.

"On January 4, police arrived at Mayibila's place in Silobela township, near Carolina, and were confronted by a foul smell. When questioned, Mayibila indicated that the smell was that of a drainage system. However, the resilient police probed further and uncovered Msibi's body which was stashed underneath her bed.

READ | Two Mpumalanga businessmen gunned down on Christmas Day

"When asked by the police how the victim died, she told them that they had an argument with the victim and she pushed him, resulting in his death," said Hlathi.

Mayibila was immediately arrested and appeared in the Carolina Magistrate's Court on January 6 on a murder charge.

The case was postponed to January 15 for a bail application.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma advised people to resolve conflicts in a civil manner rather than through violence.

"There are churches, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders and social workers who are always ready to assist people who are faced with challenging situations," Zuma said.