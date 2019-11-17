Woman arrested for opening false rape case against stepfather

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for opening a false rape case, Gauteng police said.

The woman went to Benoni police station and alleged that her stepfather had raped her, said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

She said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit had officers on standby to attend to cases of rape as soon as they were reported.

"The case was prioritised and duly treated with urgency, only to establish that the case was based on a fabricated story," she said.

"Preliminary investigation confirmed that the complainant opened a false rape case."

She was arrested and expected to appear in court soon for perjury.

Peters warned people to refrain from opening false rape cases as it diverted resources from genuine cases.

"In the same tone, police are appealing to victims of rape not to be silent but report as soon as possible."