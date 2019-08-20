Woman arrested then freed after deputy finance minister lays R300 000 bribery complaint

A deputy minister has found himself in the middle of a bribery drama, complete with a Hawks sting operation.

The Hawks arrested a woman on Saturday after she allegedly tried to solicit a R300 000 bribe from Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.

She briefly appeared in court on Monday and the case was provisionally withdrawn because the National Prosecuting Authority believed more evidence was needed, Hawks spokesperson Captain Carol Mulamu told News24 on Monday.

It's claimed the woman attempted to blackmail the deputy minister, claiming she had information about him.

Earlier on Monday, Mulamu said the woman allegedly demanded a bribe "so that she doesn't publicly announce whatever she has on the deputy minister".

"On top of that, she was threatening and intimidating his family members and that is when we had an entrapment operation on Saturday for the exchange of the money," added Mulamu when she first spoke to News24.

The woman was expected to be charged with extortion and corruption before the matter was provisionally withdrawn.

JP Louw, speaking on behalf of the deputy minister, confirmed Masondo was the complainant in the matter. However, he declined to comment any further, saying authorities were dealing with the case.

News24 has attempted to contact the woman for comment but she hasn't been available. Her comment will be added once it is secured.

