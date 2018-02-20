Woman arrested with Thulsie twins now faces kidnapping and other charges in KZN

Fatima Patel and her husband leave the Kagiso Magistrate's Court after she and her brother Ebrahim appeared for possession of unlicenced explosives and ammunition (File, Mpho Raborife, News24)

Johannesburg – A woman previously arrested with the terror accused twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie is now facing kidnapping and other charges in KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes after a Cape Town couple disappeared near the Bivane Dam in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, on February 12.

Fatima Patel, 27, and Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 38, were identified as possible suspects on February 16.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said they appeared in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They are charged with kidnapping, robbery and the possible contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

Ramovha said the duo also faced a charge of arson for allegedly torching and destroying several hectares of sugar cane fields in 2017.

Thulsie case postponed

The sugar cane fields at the Huletts plantations were valued at R2m.

He said the National Prosecuting Authority's priority crime litigation unit was helping with the prosecution.

The case was postponed to March 1 for a formal bail application.

Patel and her brother Ebrahim Patel were previously arrested at their home in Azaadville in 2016 during police raids on the West Rand that also led to the arrest of the Thulsie twins.

The siblings appeared in court at the time on charges of possession of unlicensed ammunition and explosives.

They were released on R5 000 bail.

Meanwhile, the pre-trial hearing of the Thulsie twins was postponed to April 16 in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

They were kept in custody.

