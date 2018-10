What To Read Next

A 31-year-old woman was set alight in her Johannesburg CBD apartment on Friday evening and succumbed to her extensive burn injuries on Sunday.

Police are investigating a case of murder after the woman's head was doused in a flammable liquid and ignited.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said a neighbour alerted police and emergency services personnel.

The woman was taken to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital where she later died.

Police have asked that the victim's boyfriend contact them to assist them with the investigation.

The two lived together. Although the boyfriend has not been located, Mbele said he was not a suspect but rather a person of interest who could assist with the investigation.