Woman caught on viral video 'using k-word' faces 3 charges, released on R500 bail

A Johannesburg woman who was caught on camera seemingly verbally abusing and using the k-word against another motorist after a car accident is facing three charges and has been granted R500 bail, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.



Suzette Oosthuizen, 55, was arrested on Thursday and charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

"Oosthuizen was arrested after a video, wherein she allegedly used offensive language [including the k-word] against another motorist during what seems to be an accident scene, circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms," Mjonondwane added.

The video showed her allegedly verbally abusing and physically assaulting another motorist, Siphosethu Ngomane, after the accident.

Ngomane took to Twitter, sharing the incident and hailing Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and the police for handling the matter.

Swearing

In the minute-long video, Oosthuizen is heard questioning Ngomane whether she had a driver's licence before allegedly swearing at her and hurling racial slurs at her.

"F**k you, you f***en c**t b***h. I will f**k you up!" she could be heard shouting at Ngomane who was recording the incident.

Oosthuizen could then also be seen slapping Ngomane.

"Now you got two crimes, assault…" Ngomane is heard saying.

Oosthuizen can be heard replying she did not care and used the k-word against Ngomane.

Background

A man, referring to Ngomane as "baby", is also heard in the clip trying to calm her down.



In a thread, which Ngomane posted on Twitter, she explained she was returning home from work on that day when she noticed the vehicle she was driving behind had lost control.

The driver ahead of them had hit a lamppost, and they stopped to assist and call the police.

"Anyway, LONG STORY short! The lady in the video above crashed into our car and instead of apologising, she cursed me out, slapping my phone out my hand [and it hit my face], threatened to 'beat me up', calling me names. But the final straw was when she used the 'K word!! [sic]," she tweeted.

Ngomane's tweets were seen by Mazibuko who responded and confirmed Oosthuizen's arrest by the Florida police on Thursday.

Mjonondwane said the case was postponed to 17 June and investigations were continuing.