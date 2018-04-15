Woman dies, 17 hurt in horror Joburg crash

A woman has died and 17 people have been injured in a horror
crash on the N1 highway just before the Buccleuch Interchange in Johannesburg,
Netcare 911 said on Sunday.
"Paramedics…attended to approximately eighteen injured
people at the scene. Tragically, a female in her forties, sustained severe
injuries and died at the scene," said spokesperson Nick Dollman.
The accident involved a minibus taxi and another vehicle.
Seventeen other patients sustained injuries ranging from
moderate to very serious.
Another woman, who had severe injuries, was airlifted to
hospital for urgent care.
The Jaws of Life were used to free victims trapped in the
wreckage.
An investigation was under way into the accident, which
occurred early on Sunday morning.