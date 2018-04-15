Woman dies, 17 hurt in horror Joburg crash

What To Read Next

Crash on the N1 highway just before the Buccleuch Interchange (Netcare 911)

A woman has died and 17 people have been injured in a horror crash on the N1 highway just before the Buccleuch Interchange in Johannesburg, Netcare 911 said on Sunday.

"Paramedics…attended to approximately eighteen injured people at the scene. Tragically, a female in her forties, sustained severe injuries and died at the scene," said spokesperson Nick Dollman.

The accident involved a minibus taxi and another vehicle.

Seventeen other patients sustained injuries ranging from moderate to very serious.

Another woman, who had severe injuries, was airlifted to hospital for urgent care.

The Jaws of Life were used to free victims trapped in the wreckage.

An investigation was under way into the accident, which occurred early on Sunday morning.