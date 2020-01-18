Woman dies after boyfriend allegedly threw her off N3 bridge following argument

A woman has died after allegedly being thrown off a bring along the N3 in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.

The 19-year-old woman died on Saturday morning following the incident, according Times Live. It is alleged that she was arguing with her boyfriend when she was thrown off the bridge.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 22:30 to find the police already in attendance.

"They showed paramedics where she was lying, approximately 40 metres down in a gorge. ER24 started with the rescue until the various rescue teams arrived to assist. The SAPS Search and Rescue, Mountain Rescue and Metro Rescue all assisted with retrieving the woman from down below."

The rescue took around two hours, said Van Huyssteen

"Once she was safely brought back up, ER24 paramedics found that she had sustained critical injuries and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated. She was transported to the hospital for further medical care but, unfortunately, a short while later she had succumbed to her multiple injuries in the hospital and was declared dead."

Several search and rescue teams responded to the incident, abseiling into the valley below the bridge to stabilise and rescue the woman.



According to IOL, the woman fell around 25 metres.

The incident is yet to be confirmed by provincial police.

