 

Woman dies in blaze allegedly set by her boyfriend, daughter, 9, allegedly raped

2019-06-03 21:00

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder in Msholozi, near White River, after a woman died in a blaze on Sunday morning.

The 28-year-old, whose name has not yet been released by the police, was burned beyond recognition after her rented house was set alight, allegedly by her boyfriend.

Neighbours of the victim were alerted to the fire when the woman's nine-year-old daughter asked them for help.

They put out the flames in the one-bedroom house using sand and water.

The woman's charred body was found after the blaze was extinguished.

White River police spokesperson Sergeant Cynthia Mbokodo claimed that the victim was likely murdered before the man allegedly raped the young girl.

He then allegedly set the house on fire, but the girl managed to escape.

She was barefoot and bleeding from her private parts when she knocked on a neighbour's door for help.

Mbokodo said the girl was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and tests confirmed that she had been raped.

The suspect is still at large.

"We don't know where he is currently. The police forensic teams are also still combing the scene for leads and to try and establish how the house was set alight," said Mbokodo.

The girl is currently in the care of family members.

Information on the whereabouts of the suspect can be given to investigating officer Captain Pat Banda on 082 449 0334.

nelspruit  |  fires  |  crime
Daily Lotto: And again 2 people take over R100K home! 2019-06-02 21:31
