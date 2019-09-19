Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg

A woman died on a British Airways local flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon, Comair has confirmed.

"We are saddened to confirm that one of our customers passed away aboard BA6406, scheduled from Cape Town International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport, yesterday.

"A medical emergency was identified upon descent and emergency medical personnel boarded the aircraft as soon as it landed in Johannesburg and took over from our crew, who are trained and equipped to deal with medical emergencies onboard.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the customer’s family and friends, as well as those who have witnessed this tragic event," said Susan Van Der Ryst, Corporate Communications Head for Comair.

There were minimal delays and disruptions to scheduled flights on Wednesday and Thursday operations would resume as normal.

Van Der Ryst added: "Our priority was to assist the customer. We had minimal disruption in the afternoon, which we managed accordingly. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience."

This is a developing story.

- Compiled by Marisa Crous

