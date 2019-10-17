 

Woman facing culpable homicide charges after allegedly knocking down Joburg metro cop

2019-10-17 18:49

Ntwaagae Seleka

A woman is in police custody after knocking down and killing a Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer who was directing traffic on Thursday morning.

The female officer was controlling traffic between the M1 north and Marlboro Drive when the incident happened. She died on the scene.

It is alleged that the suspect, who is in her early 20s, was speeding at the time.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the incident took place at about 08:20.

Minnaar said the woman had allegedly driven on the wrong side of the road and overtook vehicles that were patiently waiting for the officer to direct them.

"We suspect she was speeding and was impatient as she overtook many cars and hit our colleague. After knocking down the officer, the driver could not stop her vehicle as she drove away and hit a traffic sign," said Minnaar.

She was arrested on the scene and was expected to appear in court soon to face a culpable homicide charge.

Luyanda Longwe, Stakeholder Manager: Office of the MMC for Public Safety, said: "Unfortunately, despite efforts by paramedics to resuscitate the officer, she was declared deceased on the scene. The officer’s husband was notified through the City’s protocol process. She is survived by her husband and three children, the youngest only 11 months old."

