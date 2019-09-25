 

Woman falls 25m to her death while climbing in the Drakensberg

2019-09-25 20:29

Kamva Somdyala

(File, iStock)

(File, iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The body of a 40-year-old woman, who slipped and fell 25 metres while hiking Gray's Pass in the Drakensberg on Sunday, has been recovered from a narrow gully.

According to Mountain Club KwaZulu-Natal rescue convenor Gavin Raubenheimer, the recovery of the woman's body on Wednesday would have been done quicker and sooner if inclement weather didn't hamper their efforts. The search for the woman started late on Sunday, but the weather deteriorated on Sunday night and remained misty and rainy until Tuesday afternoon, said Raubenheimer.

The woman had been camping in the valley below Gray's Pass with two of her friends over the weekend.

"On Sunday morning, they set out to climb Gray's Pass and then return to camp. Two of the women did not go very far and turned to wait for their friend who decided to carry on to the summit of the pass," said Raubenheimer.

When she did not return, her friends sounded the alarm.

According to Raubenheimer, the woman had been spotted by another group of climbers as she was making her way down, but she never returned to her friends or camp site.

KZN wildlife rangers, the SA Police Services (SAPS) and K9 Unit were all part of the search and rescue operation.

The weather only cleared on Tuesday afternoon, which enabled helicopters to join the search, and the breakthrough was made as she was spotted "in a deep, narrow gully and appeared to have fallen about 25m".

The joint team extracted her body on Wednesday morning using ropes and a stretcher, Raubenheimer added.

Read more on:    accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Blue Label Mobile, 3G Mobile to be sold after Cell C knocks Blue Label balance sheet

2019-09-25 19:58

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto players win almost R200k jackpot 36 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 