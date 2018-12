A woman fell to her death from the stadium stands at the Mahika Mahikeng Maftown Heights Music Festival in the North West on Saturday.

Police said that the unknown woman in her twenties was immediately treated by a doctor and paramedics after her fall, but sadly succumbed to her injuries.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said that the woman "was certified dead on the scene".

An inquest docket has been opened.



The woman was wearing a blue jean with black top written "PARIS", with black socks with grey stripes.

Police are requesting anyone who can assist in identification of the woman or tracing of her family to contact them.