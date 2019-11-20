 

Woman found drowned in pool at house in Pinetown

2019-11-20 08:26

Riaan Grobler

A Rescue Care ambulance.

A Rescue Care ambulance. (Twitter)

A woman believed to be in her 20s drowned in a residential pool in Tunbridge Drive in Woodlands, Pinetown, on Tuesday morning at around 06:45.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a Blue Reaction officer attempting CPR on the unresponsive woman.

Paramedics took over, however, the resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the patient was declared deceased at the scene.

It is alleged that the woman was found in the pool and pulled out before CPR started.

The events leading up to the drowning is unknown, however, the SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

On Monday, a boy, believed to be 12 months old, was airlifted to hospital following a non-fatal drowning at a residence in Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10:40 and were led into one of the bedrooms where the young patient was found, laying on the bed.

On assessment, medics found that the boy was in a serious condition.

Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to stabilise his condition.

Once treated, the patient was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

durban  |  drownings
2019-11-20 08:12

News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
