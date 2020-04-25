Woman found murdered in Itsoseng home, cops suspect her husband jumped in front of a truck

Potchefstroom police are investigating cases of murder and culpable homicide after the bodies of a man and his wife were found dead in separate locations this week.



Police suspect that the husband killed himself by jumping in front of an oncoming truck. They also believe that his wife was strangled.



According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, officers were summoned to a culpable homicide scene close to Thusong Hospital at about 16:00 on Wednesday, where they discovered the body of the 48-year-old man.



"He was certified dead on the scene by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel," Myburgh said.



About an hour later, police were called out to another scene in Zone 3, Itsoseng, where the body of a 28-year-old woman was found on the floor of her home.

Her feet were bound and there were cloths around her neck, Myburgh said.



It was established that the woman was married to the 48-year-old man.



"It is suspected that she was strangled. As a result, EMRS personnel declared the woman dead on the scene. Investigations into both cases continue," Myburgh added.



North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena expressed shock and appealed to the community to seek professional help to resolve conflicts instead of resorting to violence.