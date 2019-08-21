Woman goes missing on her way to fetch mom at Cape Town airport

A woman who left a hotel in Cape Town on Monday to fetch her mother at the airport has been reported missing after she vanished without a trace.

According to non-governmental organisation Pink Ladies, Djamena Manjenje, 27, who was staying at the Double Tree Hotel in Salt River, Cape Town, left to fetch her mother at the airport at 14:23 on Monday but never arrived.

Manjenje is originally from Angola and is described as "light in colour". She was wearing blue jeans and a black top at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who knows anything about Manjenje's whereabouts has been urged to contact Constable Khoza at the Woodstock police station on 021 442 3117.

