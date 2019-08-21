 

Woman goes missing on her way to fetch mom at Cape Town airport

2019-08-21 13:09

Riaan Grobler

Djamena Manjenje.

Djamena Manjenje. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A woman who left a hotel in Cape Town on Monday to fetch her mother at the airport has been reported missing after she vanished without a trace. 

According to non-governmental organisation Pink Ladies, Djamena Manjenje, 27, who was staying at the Double Tree Hotel in Salt River, Cape Town, left to fetch her mother at the airport at 14:23 on Monday but never arrived.

Manjenje is originally from Angola and is described as "light in colour". She was wearing blue jeans and a black top at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who knows anything about Manjenje's whereabouts has been urged to contact Constable Khoza at the Woodstock police station on 021 442 3117. 

Djamena Manjenje

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  missing persons
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I am not giving up on my son' - mother of missing SA teacher in Vietnam

2019-08-21 12:56

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-08-20 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 