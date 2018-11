A woman who is believed to have been hitchhiking to Cape Town was arrested after a police dog unit found her with 2kg of cocaine, Southern Cape police said on Wednesday.

The woman, 33, who is a foreign national, had been travelling in a truck on the N1 when the Central Karoo K-9 unit pulled the vehicle over in the early hours of Tuesday morning, said Captain Malcolm Pojie.

They seized cocaine with an estimated street value of R830 800 and arrested her on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Provincial detectives from the narcotics unit would investigate further.

The woman will appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Pojie said the bust highlighted how important it was to have patrols on the main entrance routes into the province in order to curb the distribution of drugs and other illicit goods.

