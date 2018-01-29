Woman in dock for undeclared cash found in baggage before Dubai flight

Johannesburg - A woman, one of two people caught with about R6.7m of undeclared currency at OR Tambo International Airport last week, is expected in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

She was nabbed when the cash was seized in her baggage checked in for a flight from Johannesburg to Dubai.

According to the SA Revenue Service, whose customs officials made the bust, two passengers were travelling to Dubai when they were intercepted as they were about to board the plane on Thursday.

Numerous brown envelopes stuffed with a total of US $568 480 in various denominations, were found in between clothing items.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, however, could only confirm the court appearance of one of the suspects.

According to SARS, the case was "very sensitive" and the interception was part of ongoing, "wider investigations" into a syndicate.