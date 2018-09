A 45-year-old woman was killed after she and a 10-year-old girl were caught in the crossfire during a shootout in Westbury, Johannesburg.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini, a man believed to have been involved in the shooting was under police guard in hospital after he was injured.

"We are still questioning him about the crime scene to establish if he knows the other suspects, because according to witnesses, he was involved. But at this stage we didn't find any firearm," he said.

The woman was shot in the upper body when three men opened fire on each other in Tambokie Court, Dlamini said. It is believed that she died on the scene.

The girl sustained gunshot wounds to her leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Dlamini was unable to say if the child was the woman's daughter.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, he added.

"At this stage we cannot say whether it was a gang war, but there were three people that were involved in the shooting," he said.

There were reports that a three-year-old boy was also involved in the incident, but Dlamini said he was not aware of that.

