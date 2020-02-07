Woman killed, four injured in KwaZulu-Natal head-on crash

The scene of a head-on collision on the M7 near Pinetown. (Rescue Care)

A woman believed to be in her 30s died in a car crash near Pinetown at 07:30 on Friday.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they had responded to reports of a head-on collision on the M7 westbound, near the N3 off-ramp.

"On arrival, paramedics founds that two cars collided, before both vehicles veered through the centre median and collided head-on with one vehicle. Two people were severely entrapped in the wreckage and the jaws of life had to be used to free them from the wreckage.

"Unfortunately one female, believed to be in her early 30s, sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene."

According to Jamieson, four people were injured, including a 15-year-old.

"Injuries ranged from minor to critical. Patients were [stabilised] on scene before being transported to hospitals.

"Traffic is severely affected and SAPS is on scene."

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Road Safety Strategy 2016 - 2030, vehicle factors make up 14.1% of fatal collisions, while human factors account for 73.6% of fatalities on the roads. The road environment accounts for 12.3%.

The report highlights fraud and corruption as a key factor in the enforcement of traffic safety rules.