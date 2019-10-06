 

Woman killed in 5-vehicle Durban crash

2019-10-06 20:58

Kaveel Singh

A woman was killed in the early hours of Sunday in Durban in a collision, paramedic services say.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they had responded to the incident around 01:10 on Lansdowne Road in Jacobs, Durban South.

"Reports from the scene indicate that five vehicles were involved in a collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that one person, an adult female, had sadly sustained fatal injuries, [another] person had sustained moderate injuries and multiple other people sustained minor injuries."

Herbst said everyone had been treated on the scene and then transported by various ambulance services to hospitals for further treatment.

"All necessary authorities were on scene," he said.

Earlier, News24 reported that five people were killed and seven others injured in an accident on the N3 highway towards Hammarsdale outside Durban on Sunday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said various paramedics had arrived on scene around 11:30 "to find chaos".

"A single vehicle had been involved in a collision whilst carrying twelve occupants. Patients were strewn across the busy national highway," he had said.

Three women and two men died on the scene. A further seven people sustained minor to serious injuries.

