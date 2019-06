Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder after a woman was shot dead during an alleged business robbery at a Shoprite in Zwelethema, Worcester on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 55-year-old woman was fatally wounded around 06:00.

Three armed unidentified suspects perpetrated a business robbery and shot the victim. Police detectives are on the scene combing for clued in order to arrest the perpetrators."