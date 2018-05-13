Woman killed on Table Mountain following rock fall

A woman, believed to be in her 40’s, was killed after becoming trapped under a rock fall on Table Mountain, Camps Bay, paramedic services said.

The woman together with a male counterpart who was injured, are understood to have become trapped on a path that was temporarily closed.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics arrived on scene around midday on Sunday. He said paramedics had to wait for a helicopter to transport the moderately injured man to them.

"He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. The woman was declared dead by mountain rescue services."

Siddall added that two more women, also believed to be in their 40's, sustained minor injuries, but did not want to be transported to hospital for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for investigations."