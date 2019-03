Gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane is facing charges of common assault, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

"The complainant alleges that on Monday evening she attended a gathering at a guest house in the Umbilo area when she was assaulted by four women, three of whom are known to her, after she got into an argument with one of them," spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement on Wednesday.

The complainant opened a case of common assault at the Umbilo police station on Tuesday evening.

Detectives have been in touch with the accused who have indicated through their lawyers that they will provide police with statements.

The docket will be submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority once the statements from independent witnesses who attended the event as well as the relevant evidence have been obtained.

Simelane family spokesperson Sakhile Langa told News24 he was aware of the charges.

Mampintsha out on R2 000 bail

"We have just been informed, we do not have the full details as of yet.

"We are waiting for the full details but we regret it if the incident did occur as we do not condone violence," he said.

The charges come just days after Simelane went live on Instagram with graphic visuals of her partner Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo launching a physical attack on her.

Maphumulo was arrested on charges of common assault and briefly made an appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where he was released on R2 000 bail.

Langa would not be drawn on whether he thought Maphumulo had any alleged links to the charges laid against Simelane.

"I wouldn't confirm that," he said.