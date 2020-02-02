 

Woman 'linked to deceased KZN taxi boss' shot dead 100m from home

2020-02-02 22:18

Kaveel Singh

The woman was shot while driving in her car in Hambanathi, Tongaat. (Supplied)

The woman was shot while driving in her car in Hambanathi, Tongaat. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been shot and killed while driving her car in Hambanathi, Tongaat, north of Durban, paramedic services said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

"According to eyewitnesses, multiple armed assailants opened fire on the female driver, causing her vehicle to overturn," IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

Herbst said the woman was still in the vehicle when paramedics arrived.

"Unfortunately, she showed no signs of life and she was declared dead by IPSS paramedics."

It is believed that the woman was the wife of a deceased taxi boss.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident, saying the woman was shot dead 100m from her home. 

"The scene is still active. Police are investigating."

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Arrest me! - Tito Mboweni taunts police in tweet about cannabis growing on his farm

2020-02-02 22:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA-born YouTuber Josh Pieters flies Katie Hopkins to Prague to receive fake award
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sanddrift 17:58 PM
Road name: Bosmansdam Road Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 15:11 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
No Daily Lotto winner, jackpot stands at R400K 2020-02-02 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 