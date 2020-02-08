 

Woman mauled, killed by lions at Limpopo game reserve

2020-02-08 11:51

Nicole McCain

(File, iStock)

A 21-year-old woman has allegedly been mauled to death by lions at a private game reserve in Limpopo.

Police in Bela-Bela have opened an inquest case after the woman, identified as Swans van Wyke, was allegedly attacked and killed by an unknown number of lions.

Police and emergency services personnel responded to the incident. On arrival, they found the woman with severe injuries outside a cage containing lions. She was certified dead by the paramedics at the scene, says provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The preliminary police investigations indicated that the deceased was performing her duties when she was attacked and killed by unknown number of lions," says Ngoepe.

"The circumstances leading to this tragic incident are still unknown at this stage."

