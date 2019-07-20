 

Woman murdered in her doorway by man pretending to look for help

2019-07-20 20:48

Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

The police are investigating a case of murder after a man - pretending to be looking for help at a house in Centane, the Eastern Cape - shot and killed a 29-year-old woman who had opened the door offering assistance.

According to the police, the woman was shot around 05:00 on Saturday.

"Once the woman opened the door to offer assistance to the man, the suspect shot her. She died at the scene. The suspect then ran away," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

A relative of the victim, who was in the house at the time, did not see the suspect nor was she accosted by him.

"A relative of the deceased alerted the community about the attack.

"The motive behind the murder is not yet clear. The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all her relatives are officially informed."

The acting Butterworth cluster commander, Colonel Ncedo Ngwendze, condemned the murder and appealed to women to be vigilant and not allow strangers into their homes, especially at night.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
