Woman plummets to her death in Rustenburg

A woman died when she fell from a mountain in Rustenburg. (ER24)

Rustenburg – A 27-year-old woman plummeted to her death when she fell from a mountain in Rustenburg on Friday evening.



ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, said paramedics and members from the local fire services had arrived at the scene shortly after 8pm on Friday evening, to find a group of friends at the top of the mountain.

“They explained that a woman, that was with them at the time, apparently slipped and fell several metres,” he said.



Vermaak said due to low visibility, ER24 rescuers made use of an Infrared Thermal Imaging Camera to search for the woman between the thick trees.



“After some time, they managed to find her and used rope equipment to abseil to her location,” he said.



“Sadly, she showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.”



Vermaak said due to the dangerous conditions and poor visibility, the retrieval of her body was postponed until early Saturday morning.



“ER24, the Mountain Search and Rescue Club, Fire Department and Police Search and Rescue set up equipment early this morning to abseil to her location.”



“Rescuers had to hoist her body back up the mountain as they could not access the slope from the bottom,” he said.



Vermaak said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident was not knownand that local authorities would investigate.



