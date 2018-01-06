 

Woman plummets to her death in Rustenburg

2018-01-06 11:33

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A woman died when she fell from a mountain in Rustenburg. (ER24)

A woman died when she fell from a mountain in Rustenburg. (ER24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rustenburg – A 27-year-old woman plummeted to her death when she fell from a mountain in Rustenburg on Friday evening.

ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, said paramedics and members from the local fire services had arrived at the scene shortly after 8pm on Friday evening, to find a group of friends at the top of the mountain.

“They explained that a woman, that was with them at the time, apparently slipped and fell several metres,” he said.

Vermaak said due to low visibility, ER24 rescuers made use of an Infrared Thermal Imaging Camera to search for the woman between the thick trees.

“After some time, they managed to find her and used rope equipment to abseil to her location,” he said.

“Sadly, she showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.”

Vermaak said due to the dangerous conditions and poor visibility, the retrieval of her body was postponed until early Saturday morning.

 “ER24, the Mountain Search and Rescue Club, Fire Department and Police Search and Rescue set up equipment early this morning to abseil to her location.”

“Rescuers had to hoist her body back up the mountain as they could not access the slope from the bottom,” he said.

Vermaak said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident was not knownand that local authorities would investigate.

 

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four children drown across Eastern Cape as heat takes its toll

2018-01-06 10:32

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 10:54 AM
Road name: Main Road

Muizenberg 10:38 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 5 2018-01-05 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 