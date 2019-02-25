Woman 'raised from the dead' by pastor in Emalahleni

Congregants of the Volle Evangeliese Kerk van God in eMalahleni (Witbank) are convinced that they witnessed a woman being raised from the dead by a pastor, Rapport reported. The incident reportedly took place two weeks ago.

Tracey Forsyth, who is described by Rapport as elderly, and who suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, reportedly had an "incident" during the service that left her lying breathless on the church bench.

People tried to wake her up while others prayed.

However, when visiting pastor Deon Hockey placed his hands on her and prayed, she reportedly woke up and started breathing, according to some congregants, who are convinced she was woken from the dead.

But the pastor himself is not as convinced. Hockey told Rapport that there was no medical evidence that she had died. "She coincidentally woke up when I touched her, that is all," he told the paper.

Pastor Deon Hockey (left) at work at his church. (Facebook)

Some congregants, however, are convinced that they witnessed a miracle and that this was a case of divine intervention.



Forsyth would not comment.

Hockey is famed for healing through prayer, according to his Facebook page, where he has posted videos of people being "healed" from blindness, deafness and even cancer.

Social media users differed on the issue, with some affirming that a miracle had taken place, while others ridiculed the notion.

South Africa has no shortage of unconventional pastors.

The so-called "Doom Pastor" of Mount Zion General Assembly Church, Prophet Rabalago made headlines in 2016 after pictures surfaced on Facebook of him spraying Doom on his congregations.



According to News24, he claimed the act of spraying Doom was to heal his followers and cast out demons.



The prophet was later taken to court – where he was accompanied by his bodyguards and church members singing, "Ha reso bone mathata he Doom e teng [We have not seen challenges with Doom]."

Prophet Mnguni of End Times Disciples Ministries in Soshanguve, Pretoria, is well-known for his act of feeding his followers snakes – which he claims turn into chocolates.



According to eNCA, the 24-year-old pastor also claimed to have turned his church members into snakes in May 2017 and he asked members to get naked before praying to him.

