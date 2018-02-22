 

Woman seriously injured in attack by five dogs

2018-02-22 10:15

Nation Nyoka

ER24 (Picture: Supplied)

KwaZulu-Natal - A 56-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was attacked and repeatedly bitten by five dogs as she made her way along Berea Road in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.

ER24's Russell Meiring told News24 that the woman was recovering in hospital.

"When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the 56-year-old woman in a serious condition, after sustaining numerous bite wounds," said Meiring.

The woman was taken to Mediclinic Howick.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, said Howick police was not aware of the incident.

